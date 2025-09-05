Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 returned with its 17th season, completing 25 iconic years. The popular quiz show not only fulfils the dreams of many people but all inspires viewers to prioritise knowledge and wisdom. The latest epiosde of the show saw rollover contestant Kumari Puja from Odisha take the hot seat. She won INR lakh and decided to walk out of the show by not risking her earnings. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Regrets Not Spending Enough Time With Kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, Reveals Sundays Are for Family (Watch Video).

After her, contestant Asif Imran Qureshi from Indore took the hot seat. The labourer and auto driver spoke about his struggles in raising his three daughters and what money means to him. Despite the odds, Asif never gave up and did his best to raise them well. He left the show after winning an INR cash prize.

Big Question of Today’s ‘KBC17’

Despite not coming from an educated background, Asif impressed everyone with his knowledge and calm composure, smoothly reaching the INR 50 lakh mark by using just one lifeline. However, the next question proved tougher. He had to use both his remaining lifelines, but still couldn’t find the right answer. Curious to know what that challenging question was? The question was: At which of these places is the Indian Cultural Centre run under the Ministry of External Affairs, not named after Swami Vivekananda?

Watch the Promo of ‘KBC17’

The options provided were:

A. Tokyo

B. Kuala Lumpur

C. Tangon

D. Bangkok

Asif used both his remaining lifelines (50-50 and Sanket Suchak) but still wasn’t confident about the answer. Amitabh Bachchan advised him to play carefully and avoid guesswork, as it could go wrong. After thinking for a while, Asif decided to quit and took home INR 25 lakh. Ironically, his initial guess—option B, Kuala Lumpur, was correct. Had he attempted it, he would have doubled his winnings and continued in the game. Even so, INR 25 lakh was a dream amount for him, and he had no complaints. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Can You Answer THIS INR 12.5 Lakh Nobel Prize Question That Stumped Chemistry Teacher Meenakshi Yadav?.

How To Watch ‘KBC17’?

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which started on August 11, airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm. The quiz also streams live on the Sony LIV app.

