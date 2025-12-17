In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen revealing a few personal and fun details about his relationship with his legendary actress wife, Jaya Bachchan. In a video shared on the social media handle of the host channel, actor Kartik Aaryan, seated on the hot seat, is seen asking Amitabh a few up-close and personal questions related to his endearing relationship with wife Jaya. ‘Not Ethical to Continue’: Amitabh Bachchan Halts 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' Shoot After Contestant’s Husband Falls Ill, Big B Shoots Extra Later (View Post)

Kartik Aaryan’s Phone Password Question

Kartik asked whether Jaya Bachchan knows the password to Amitabh Bachchan’s phone, to which Amitabh burst out laughing and sarcastically replied, “Paagal ho kya?! Hum bata denge unko?!” Not only this, but Kartik also asks, "Kya aap Jayaji se chip chipke khaate hai? (Do you eat chips hiding it from Jaya?)" The question leaves Big B in splits. Kartik is further seen teaching Big B to make a Korean heart gesture.

Ananya Panday Teaches Amitabh Bachchan Gen Z Slang

Along with Kartik, Ananya Panday, who is also seated on the hot seat, was seen embracing her Gen Z roots and giving Big B a playful crash course in Gen Z slang. From ‘OOTD’ and ‘Drip’ to ‘No Cap’, these terms leave Amitabh Bachchan confused but curious. The moment turns funnier when Ananya calls him a “drip”, meaning someone stylish and cool. Big B, unfamiliar with the term, jokes that “drip” to him means water falling from the ceiling, making everyone laugh. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Sidharth Malhotra Surprises Fan on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘KBC’, Contestant’s Wish To Marry ‘A Guy Like Him’ Leads to a Sweet Video Call Moment.

Ananya Panday Explains ‘No Cap’ to Big B

Simplifying it for Big B, Ananya, citing his own example, says, “Amitabh Bachchan is the greatest in the world, no cap, meaning truly the greatest.” Continuing the fun exchange, Big B asks Ananya how it feels to be on the hot seat for the first time. Kartik and Ananya will be seen promoting their upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, set for a December 25 release.

