Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is one of the most entertaining and adrenaline filled reality show on Indian television. Just like every year, this time too, the makers roped in a terrific cast which churned high TRPs for the channel. However, it was due to the coronavirus pandemic, fresh episodes of the stunt-based show were stopped for some time. But later, new episodes started airing from June 27 which brought smiles on many faces. Having said that, as per a latest report in Spotboye, there are some deets out about the finale episode of KKK 10. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang Credits Bestie Smiriti Kalra For Having His Back In The 'Darr and Dosti Special' (View Post).

As mentioned by the portal, the makers have finally come to a date when they will be shooting for finale episode at Film City, Mumbai. The earlier episodes of the KKK was shot on Bulgaria but owing to the current scare it's smart move to opt for a locale like Bombay. Also, reportedly, the finale will be shot on July 20, 2020.

The report further elaborates that calls are made to the contestants for the shoot. Even, the ones who are eliminated is supposed to reunite. Well, going by the information out, it's going to quite a fun and adventurous episodes it seems. Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded: Jay Bhanushali Moves Out Of Home To Resume Shoot and Avoid Risking Family's Health (Deets Inside).

Also, as soon as KKK's tenth season will come to an end, it's Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded/Special Edition which will take its place. This one is said to star all the previous season contestants who will be seen fighting their fear like never before. Some of the names of the TV stars who are confirmed for the show are Nia Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, Harsh Limbaachiya and Karan Wahi. Stay tuned!

