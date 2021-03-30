Viewers have been obsessing over Netflix's hit series 'Bridgerton' ever since it dropped in December and the period drama has now found a new fan in reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Just like all of us, the reality TV star is fangirling over the undeniable chemistry between actors Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page, who played the lead roles in the hit series. Kardashian recently documented herself watching the show during a girls' night in. Bridgerton Season 2: Luke Newton Shares BTS Photos from Sets of the Netflix Show.

"It's finally happening!!!" she wrote on her Instagram Story, showing characters Simon Basset (Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) on her TV screen. Based on the scene in question, it appears Kardashian watched at least the first four episodes of the show -- and that was more than enough to get her hooked. "I'm not ok!!!!" she wrote alongside another photo of the two main characters dancing. "What is happening?!?! I'm not crying," she added. Bridgerton Star Rege-Jean Page Joins Paramount’s Dungeons and Dragons Movie.

Kardashian streamed the show alongside friends Stephanie Shepherd and Tracy Romulus while enjoying a glass of wine, which she also documented on her Instagram Story. Based on the popular book series by Julia Quinn, 'Bridgerton' follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), reported People magazine.

The series premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day and immediately became a massive hit. One month later, Netflix announced in a blog post that it had become the streamer's "biggest show ever." The series was recently renewed for a second season, which will draw from the sequel in Quinn's romance series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', which follows the quest of Daphne's brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, to find his viscountess.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story

Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Last month, People magazine confirmed that Simone Ashley had been cast as Kate Sharma, the eldest Bridgerton sibling's love interest, in the upcoming season. The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Page).