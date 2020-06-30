Actress Kirsten Dunst says her show "On Becoming A God In Central Florida" is about a woman who has no idea how to support her daughter and herself. "'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' is about a woman whose husband was obsessed and involved with a multi-level marketing scheme and Krystal is at her wits end and has no idea how to support her daughter and herself and keep her house. Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Iconic Role of Rachel Green in Friends Left Her Feeling Typecast in Hollywood.

So she starts to use this system for the benefit of herself and her daughter so she's just trying to survive and this is what life has presented her," Dunst said. Talking about her role, she said: "My character Krystal is a pistol for sure! When you first meet her, she works at a waterpark. Pinocchio Remake: Ewan McGregor Talks About His Role in Guillermo Del Toro’s Next.

She's raising a daughter with her husband she's just making ends meet and is a pretty happy woman because she has a house and comes from poverty so for her when you first meet her, her life is exactly what she hoped for." The show will be available on SonyLIV from July 3.

