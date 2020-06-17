Pinocchio Remake: Ewan McGregor Talks About His Role in Guillermo Del Toro’s Next

Actor Ewan McGregor has confirmed that he will be voicing the character of Jiminy Cricket in upcoming "Pinocchio" remake directed by Guillermo Del Toro. The actor revealed that he is part of the remake of the 1940 film during an interview with ACE Universe, reports dailymail.co.uk. "I'm playing Jiminy Cricket in Guillermo del Toro's version of ‘Pinocchio'. That I had started working on before I left for New York, so some of that is recorded. Of course it's stop-motion animated so it's going to take them a great long time to make that film," he said. Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask Will Return in Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Sequels, Thanks to Ezra Miller’s Flash?

"But my first part, which is recording his dialogue, is sort of done. There may or may not be a song that has to be recorded. I'm not sure I'm at liberty to discuss that," he added. The movie is set for release in 2021, and will narrate a darker story than the Disney animated classic. Ewan McGregor Birthday Special: Taking A Look At Some Of The Finest Performances Of The Scottish Actor.

According to Netflix, the idea for the film was first conceived in 2010, and will be based on the darker story of Pinocchio found in a 2002 book illustrated by Gris Grimly. On the personal front, the actor and his wife of 22-years, Eve Mavrakis have finalised their divorce. The star filed for a divorce from his wife, 53, in January 2018.

