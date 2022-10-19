Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the most loved shows on Zee TV. Soon the audience would be introduced to a ‘Pranbir moment’ where Ranbir will be admitting that he is head over heels in love with Prachi. The channel shared a promo of the same on its social media handle. Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler Update: Alia Turns Rhea’s Saviour As Prachi Tries To Expose Fake Pregnancy in Zee TV’s Popular Drama.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee TV (@zeetv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)