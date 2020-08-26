Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 26 (IANS): TV and film actor Tripti Shankhdhar, who belongs to Bareilly, has claimed a threat to her life from her father. The Kumkum Bhagya actor has posted a video on the social media in which she is heard claiming that her father, Ram Ratan Shankhdhar, wants to marry her off to a person of his choice and on her refusal to comply with his wish, has threatened to eliminate her. 'Rashi' aka Rucha Hasabnis' Gorgeous Pictures To See After You're Done With Her 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Viral Video!

She has sought protection from the Bareilly police. In the video clip, Trupti is heard accusing her father of pulling her by her hair and thrashing her. She alleged that her father is asking her to return the money he gave her when she went to Mumbai to make a career in the entertainment industry. Trupti has posted her video clip on her Instagram account, late on Tuesday night. Sangeeta Srivastava, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Actress, Dies of Autoimmune Disease In Mumbai.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram Please help #uppolice A post shared by Tripti Shankhdhar (@triptishankhdhar) on Aug 25, 2020 at 8:41am PDT

Here's Another Video:

View this post on Instagram #uppolice #yogi #spcity #bareilly #delhi A post shared by Tripti Shankhdhar (@triptishankhdhar) on Aug 25, 2020 at 8:49am PDT

Tripti, who is 19-years-old, has now left her home with her mother. Her father is a real estate businessman. He could not be contacted for his comments. Trupti has worked in tele serials like Kumkum Bhagya and also in a South Indian film. The Bareilly police said that they have not received any written complaints but learnt about the actor's post on social media a few hours ago. "We are investigating the matter," said a senior police official.

