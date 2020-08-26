It has been more than a week since the melodious 'Rasode mein kaun tha' viral song has been ringing in our ears. The Yashraj Mukhate made dialogue rap was an instant hit. The old clip featured actors from the daily soap 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' viz Rupal Patel (kokilaben), Giaa Manek (Gopi Bahu) and Rucha Hasabnis (Rashi). However, the kind of hype that 'Rashi' got for putting up an empty cooker on the stove was unimaginable. So once again, Rucha is in the limelight! And in case you haven't gone through her Instagram profile already, she is a total stunner! Rucha Hasabnis aka 'Rashi' Finally Admits 'Woh Main Thi' After 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Video Goes Viral! (View Post).

The actress has been actively using social media barring a few days due to her father's demise. However, her Insta feed is everything colourful, vibrant and stylish. The actress has definitely given high priority to her sartotial picks. Not just style and fashion, but she is also a travel freak if we go by her snaps. Rucha already attracted laughs through this viral video, now maybe it is time to shower her with some compliments. Take a look at her beautiful snaps below.

In Ice Blue Number

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale (@ruchahasabnis) on Apr 19, 2019 at 2:58am PDT

Gorgeous In Green

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale (@ruchahasabnis) on May 22, 2019 at 1:08am PDT

Wanderlust

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale (@ruchahasabnis) on Oct 27, 2018 at 11:10pm PDT

Amid The Mountains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale (@ruchahasabnis) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:26am PST

Travel Style Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale (@ruchahasabnis) on Nov 27, 2018 at 1:07am PST

Elegant In Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale (@ruchahasabnis) on Apr 10, 2019 at 10:28am PDT

Maternity Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale (@ruchahasabnis) on Feb 18, 2020 at 7:02am PST

It has to be seen what next project does Rucha becomes a part of! Whatever it is, her Rashi character has become eternal forever! What say?

