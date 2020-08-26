It has been more than a week since the melodious 'Rasode mein kaun tha' viral song has been ringing in our ears. The Yashraj Mukhate made dialogue rap was an instant hit. The old clip featured actors from the daily soap 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' viz Rupal Patel (kokilaben), Giaa Manek (Gopi Bahu) and Rucha Hasabnis (Rashi). However, the kind of hype that 'Rashi' got for putting up an empty cooker on the stove was unimaginable. So once again, Rucha is in the limelight! And in case you haven't gone through her Instagram profile already, she is a total stunner! Rucha Hasabnis aka 'Rashi' Finally Admits 'Woh Main Thi' After 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Video Goes Viral! (View Post).
The actress has been actively using social media barring a few days due to her father's demise. However, her Insta feed is everything colourful, vibrant and stylish. The actress has definitely given high priority to her sartotial picks. Not just style and fashion, but she is also a travel freak if we go by her snaps. Rucha already attracted laughs through this viral video, now maybe it is time to shower her with some compliments. Take a look at her beautiful snaps below.
In Ice Blue Number
View this post on Instagram
Gorgeous In Green
View this post on Instagram
Wanderlust
View this post on Instagram
Amid The Mountains
View this post on Instagram
Travel Style Goals
View this post on Instagram
Elegant In Saree
View this post on Instagram
Maternity Style
View this post on Instagram
It has to be seen what next project does Rucha becomes a part of! Whatever it is, her Rashi character has become eternal forever! What say?
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).