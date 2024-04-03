Kunal Kapur, a well-known chef and judge on MasterChef India, has been granted a divorce due to the cruelty he endured from his estranged wife. The Delhi High Court ruled that her behaviour lacked dignity and empathy. Kapur stated that his wife frequently threatened him and his family by calling the police. MasterChef India Judge Kunal Kapur Granted Divorce by High Court Over Cruelty by Wife.

On one occasion, she caused a disturbance by bringing their young son to the MasterChef India studio. Following this incident, Kapur obtained a restraining order against her. She also allegedly threatened to spread false rumours and file fake criminal complaints against him and his parents. Furthermore, she physically assaulted him before he went to work.

Kapur's wife accused him of infidelity, especially after he gained fame, but the court found her claims lacking specific instances or substantial evidence. The court considered her accusations as baseless insinuations. She would ridicule him for not owning a luxury car and for his limited financial means, but within two years of marriage, Kapur rose to fame as a celebrity chef. The couple married in 2008 and had a son in 2012.

