Kushal Punjabi Birth Anniversary: Roles of The Late Actor That Left A Long-Lasting Impression on Us

Kushal Punjabi (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide at his Pali Hill residence in Bandra on December 26, 2019. His close friend Chetan Hansraj spoke to the media and also revealed that Kushal was going through a low phase in life because of his separation from wife Audrey Dolhen and son Kian and also because of lack of work, which threw Kushal into depression and led to him taking this extreme step. Kushal had reportedly left behind a suicide note which stated no one responsible for taking this extreme step, the police had said. All that the late actor wrote in his suicide note was that the property and savings be divided equally between his son Kian, sister and parents. Television Actor Kushal Punjabi Passes Away at 37.

Kushal's zest for acting was very evident with his work profile. Right from films to television to high-profile commercials to music videos and reality shows - Kushal had tried his hands at all of them. And on the eve of the late actor's birthday on April 23, 2020, here are some film and television roles of Kushal, that left an impression on us. Kushal Punjabi Passes Away: From Shweta Shetty’s Deewane to Amitabh Bachchan’s Oye Bubbly, 5 Popular Music Videos That Featured the Late Actor.

Lakshya

Kushal Punjabi and Priety Zinta in Lakshya (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Kushal Punjabi was roped in for the Hrithik Roshan - Preity Zinta starrer for the role of the latter's fiance. Kushal played Rajiv Goel, Romi's (Priety Zinta) loving but overbearing fiance who when forbids her to go to Kargil for her job as a war correspondent, Romi breaks up with him.

Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love

Kushal Punjabi in Salaam-e-Ishq (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Kushal played the role of Ayesha Takia's fiance Rohit Chhada in this Nikhil Advani multi-starrer. Rohit is all set to marry Gia (Takia) after the latter's father sets up their alliance, but Gia's former lover Shiven, who left her, realises his love for her and Rohit steps aside to let the lovers reunite.

Kaal

Kushal Punjabi in Kaal (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Kaal saw Kushal play one of the boys Sajid, alongside Vishal Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. He also becomes Kaali's (Ajay Devgn) first casualty, who has a penchant for killing tourists visiting his jungle for hunting and recreation purposes.

Zindagi Wins

Kushal Punjabi in Zindagi Wins (Photo Credits: YouTube)

This hospital drama starring Abigail Pandey, Sara Arfeen Khan and Kiran Srinivas, saw Kushal Punjabi play the parallel lead, Dr Veer Asthana, who is an ex-army doctor. Veer vyes for Dr Alia's (Abigail) affections and wins it too, only to let her go and reunite with her true love Dr Ishaan (Kiran).

Aasman Se Aage

Kushal, who was a well-trained dancer and choreographer in real life as well, was roped in for the role of a choreographer in Aasman Se Aage as well. Talk about depicting real-life skills in reel-life. The show also gave Kushal a real-life brother in the form of co-actor Apurva Agnihotri.

The television, as well as Bollywood industry, mourned the actor's suicide alike. Kushal's suicide was marred by reports of how his wife Audrey had called him out for being an unstable husband and father. However, the family released a statement which read, "There have been multiple reports through various media that have been falsely reported as being given by members of Kushal’s family and we hereby confirm these as not true. Kushal will always be remembered fondly as a much-loved part of this family and will be missed by all of us." We too hope Kushal is in a better place now that he was before his death. May his soul rest in peace.