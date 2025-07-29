New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Smriti Irani's Tulsi Virani opens the doors of her home on Tuesday night in a reboot of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", the show that started the trend of everyday soaps with millions hooked on to the trials and tribulations of the Virani family 25 years ago.

A lot has changed since.

OTT has revolutionised the entertainment scene with the best of shows from India and abroad available to audiences at the click of a button. Will "Kyunki...", which returns on Star Plus and JioHotstar, keep in step with changing societal times or stick to the old format of a joint family drama with lavish sets, elaborate costumes and high octane emotions? Will it be able to grab the attention of younger audiences used to slicker, more contemporary shows?

The cast and old-time fans certainly hope so.

"I hope to hear the same tune in every household like we did about more than 25 years ago when the show first aired. It brought families together, and I hope it leaves the same impact as it did earlier," Hiten Tejwani, who is making a return to the show along with his actor-wife Gauri Pradhan, told PTI.

According to the actor, who plays Karan Virani in the show, joint families like the ones depicted in the show have become increasingly rare.

"We're living in micro or mini families. Maybe people will realise that staying together is the best thing. I'm looking forward to seeing how people will react to the show this time around,” he said, adding that he is excited to be part of the Virani world once again.

"I never thought the show would make a return, but we are back," Tejwani said.

First aired in 2000, "Kyunki..." ran for over 1,800 episodes till 2008. The Ektaa Kapoor-created show transformed Indian TV storytelling with its sweeping joint family saga, cementing Tulsi Virani as a household name. It focused on Tulsi, a simple and idealistic young woman who marries into the powerful and conservative business clan.

What followed was a saga that spanned generations, family feuds, betrayals, deaths, rebirths, and social dilemmas, all unfolding within the walls of a grand mansion named Shantiniketan.

Every episode started with a title song and Tulsi opening the doors to invite audiences into her home.

Actor Ketki Dave, who played the role of Daksha Virani, said the reboot will show what happened to the characters in 25 years, how much they've changed, their journey, the connection with the new characters.

"We might get the audience back to TV, who may have shifted to OTT. Let's see how it goes once the show releases today," she told PTI.

Dave recalled how people still remember her as Daksha from the series.

"There is a set of audience members of the show who showered love on us and the show. For instance, people still remember me as 'Daksha, my character from 'Kyunki..'. There are youngsters who do not know anything about the show but must have heard about the show. They will also watch us today," she added.

Actor Rohit Suchanti is making his entry into the show and is thrilled.

"I used to watch it when it first aired. My family is the biggest fan of the show. They all are too happy. I never thought I'll be part of this iconic show," Suchanti told PTI.

Writer Anantica Sahir said she feels blessed to be part of a show like "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

"I'm having butterflies about it (release). I was in college when the show was on air and I wasn't sure I'll become a writer. It feels surreal to be part of it. There's excitement and positive nervousness because the legacy was huge," Sahir told PTI.

"The show has some magic that everybody would watch it together as family. The new show has emotions and certain themes and moments that the audience will find it relatable," she said.

The fact that BJP leader Irani is making a comeback has sparked more interest.

Several viewers who watched the show in the 2000s said they are planning to watch it with their families.

One avid follower said she has high expectations.

"We used to watch the first season of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' daily with a lot of excitement. And we are going to watch the second season with the same excitement. We really liked the role played by Smriti Irani, and she will continue to do the same. Everyone wants to have a daughter-in-law like her, but in today's world, no one can do what she used to do."

There are many fans of Irani in her erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency Amethi eager to watch the actor portray Tulsi Virani once again.

"It is our misfortune that she could not win again in Amethi. We are very sad about this. We are very happy that her serial is about to start again and we will see her on TV soon," said a fan.

Another said Irani did a great job and was popular in every house.

"She is coming back again with 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'. We are very happy about this and we will sit together with the whole family in front of the TV at 10.30 pm," the fan said. PTI KKP

