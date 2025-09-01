The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 took an explosive turn this week. While Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) brought home the Ganesh murti and the family prepared for the aarti, tensions simmered beneath the celebrations. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani Delivers Powerful Monologue on Housewives Unpaid Labour Winning the Internet (Watch Video)

Pari Accuses Tulsi

Pari shocked everyone by accusing Tulsi (Smriti Irani) of turning Mihir against her when he refused to invest financially on her behalf. “You never treat me like your daughter, only like a daughter-in-law!” Pari cried during the heated exchange. Mihir, siding with Tulsi, tried to calm the situation, but Gayatri’s taunts only fuelled the drama.

Pari Exposes Nandini and Karan Separation

The twist deepened when Pari, in a fit of rage, exposed Nandini’s secret separation from Karan. “I heard you saying you won’t stay with him!” she declared, leaving the family speechless. Tulsi and Mihir, stunned by the revelation, demanded answers from Nandini. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Pari’s Kitchen Burn Causes Worry; Tulsi Learns About Noina’s Feelings for Mihir (Read To Know)

Watch Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Watch 'Kyunki 2'

With hidden agendas, simmering rivalries, and a puja overshadowed by conflict, this Ganesh Chaturthi in the Virani household was anything but peaceful. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered on July 29 on Star Plus and JioCinema and scored an impressive 2.5 TVR in its debut week.

