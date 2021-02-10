A portion of the wardrobe that once belonged to Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was donated to the Doe Fund, a non-profit organization, on Wednesday (local time). According to Deadline, the wardrobe of the late host, who passed away at the age of 80 after a fight with pancreatic cancer, has been given to the Doe Fund that provides lodging, vocational training, continuing education, and other services for the homeless. Friends Star Matthew Perry Releases New Chandler Bing Limited Edition T-Shirt for COVID-19 Charity (View Post)

The executive producer of the show, Mike Richards in a statement said "During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering. Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request." Deadline reported that there were 14 suits, 58 shirts, 300 ties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sport coats, 9 pairs of shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas, and 3 pairs of dress slacks among the donated items.

The donation was made after Trebek's son, Matthew, who is also a supporter of the organisation suggested the same. President of the Doe Fund, Harriet McDonald extended gratefulness towards the generosity and said, "We are so grateful for 'Jeopardy!' and the Trebek family's commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us. The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they're hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing."

Harriet, whose spouse, George McDonald, the founder of Doe Fund died of a cellular breakdown in the lungs at age 76 earlier this month ago, further said, "We understand the enormous loss Matt and Jean [Trebek's wife] are going through, as well as their incredible resilience in the face of hardship. I'm thankful that George got to see Alex's suits delivered to the people we serve before he left us.

This generous gift honors the legacies of both men, and I know they're smiling down on us." Trebek announced in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and continued to update fans on his condition as he underwent treatment. The Canadian-born TV star hosted the popular game show since 1984, presiding over more than 8,000 episodes. (ANI)