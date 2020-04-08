Left Right Left Actress Deeya Chopra Mehta and Husband Ritchie Mehta Welcome Baby Girl Sophia (View Post)

Deeya Chopra and Ritchie Mehta Welcome Baby Girl (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Deeya Chopra Mehta and her London-based Husband Ritchie Mehta have a reason to celebrate in the gloomy times that is the Coronavirus spread in India. The actress and her businessman hubby welcomed their second baby in New Delhi on April 6, 2020. In an adorable post, Deeya shared the news of their baby girl's arrival and also her name. Deeya and Ritchie have a one-year-old son named Evaan who was born on April 5, 2019. Roshni Chopra’s Sister Deeya Welcomes Her First Child; Proud Masi Announces the Good News on Instagram!.

Deeya is actress Roshni Chopra's sister and has been a part of shows like Left Right Left, Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein and Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya among others.

In her announcement, Deeya wrote, “Evaan is delighted to announce the safe arrival of his darling sister Sophia Mehta on the 6th of April 2020 in New Delhi! Proud parents Deeya & Ritchie Mehta, Ecstatic grandparents, Manju & Ravi Chopra, Eileen & Neville Mehta. Overjoyed family – Roshni & Siddharth Kumar, Robin Mehta, Jaivir & Reyaan.” Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta Become Parents to a Baby Boy, Actor Calls His Son a ‘Superhero’ (View Pics).

Check Out Deeya's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Welcome lil angel.. you have completed our family ❤️ A post shared by Deeya Chopra Mehta (@deeya09) on Apr 7, 2020 at 11:10pm PDT

Deeya and Ritchie who dated for a while tied the knot on November 27, 2016 in a big fat Indian wedding. They welcomed their first baby in April 2019 and their second child in April 2020. Here's congratulating the couple on the latest addition to the family.