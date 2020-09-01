Zendaya, a name that's powerful in itself. A fashionista who's determined to take Hollywood by storm, Zendaya's a force to reckon with. For someone who's committed to putting her best fashion foot forward, Zendaya is an emotion for so many fashion enthusiasts out there. Her red carpet shenanigans are drool-worthy and her promotional outings are jaw-dropping. She likes stirring things up, even cooking up a fashion storm at times. No matter what the occasion is, she'll always end up picking an outfit that's bound to make you envy her. Yo or Hell No? Zendaya in Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week 2019.

From street style to red carpet, Zendaya seldom goes wrong with her fashion attempts. She's a risk-taker who doesn't restrict herself to any particular design. She likes hitting it out of the park with her style statements and make ravishing appearances that stay with you for years to come. She prefers stepping out of her comfort zone and believes this element is quintessential for her personal closet. This girl can definitely dish out some stunning style lessons for every occasion and you might as well start jotting down all her multiple looks. And just in case you need some help in picking her best avatars, we have personally handpicked a few of them. Have a look. Yo or Hell No! Zendaya's Look for the Teen Choice Awards 2019.

In Armani Prive

Zendaya

In Atelier Versace

Zendaya

In Calvin Klein

Zendaya

In Marc Jacobs

Zendaya

In Ralph & Russo

Zendaya

In Tommy Hilfiger

Zendaya

In Vera Wang

Zendaya

Zendaya, after Gigi Hadid, was the next celebrity name to collaborate with Tommy Hilfiger for her own fashion line. Her designs though basic are lively, vibrant and exuberant. She believes in slaying all day, every day and her outings are one hell of an experience. Once a diva, always a diva! While she's just getting started in the industry, we know she's an obsession that will go on forever. An effective blend of everything that's smart, chic and trendy, Zendaya's wardrobe is a culmination of all things nice. We can't stop admiring her and we bet you can't either.

So while we continue with our gushfest mentally, let's keep wishing her all the love and happiness in this world. Happy Birthday, Zendaya.

