Mike Schur to Produce HBO Max's Dark Comedy Pilot

Mike Schur (Photo Credits: IMDB)

Mike Schur, who worked as a scribe on long-running sitcoms The Office and Parks and Recreations, is set to executive produce a dark comedy pilot for HBO Max. The yet-to-be-titled project, which hails from Universal Television, is being developed by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky of "Broad City" fame. The trio has penned the script for the pilot. Redeemer: Matthew McConaughey and ‘True Detective’ Creator Nic Pizzolatto to Reunite for FX Series

Schur will serve as executive producer alongside Aniello, Downs, Statsky, David Miner and Morgan Sackett, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His banner Fremulon will produce the pilot in association with 3 Arts Entertainment and Paulilu Productions. Ripley: Johnny Flynn Joins Andrew Scott For Showtime’s Anthology Series.

The pilot, which will be directed by Aniello, details a dark mentorship that forms between two women from different generations -- a Las Vegas diva and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. Statsky and Schur have previously worked together on The Good Place and Parks and Recreation.