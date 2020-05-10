Mother's Day 2020: Karan Tacker, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Other TV Celebs Share Heartfelt Posts Dedicated to Their Moms

Karan Tacker, Anita, Surbhi Jyoti (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mother's Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May and this time it falls on May 10. The celebrations for this big day have begun and social media is filled with posts where everyone is sharing adorable posts for their moms and thanking them for their love and support. Mother's day is that special day where you celebrate the efforts of your mother, who is the most important woman in your life. We have already seen Bollywood celebs share adorable posts for their mother including some of their cute childhood pictures with their mommies. Television celebrities also took to social media to post special wishes for their mothers on this occasion. Mother’s Day 2020: Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Shower Love for Their Moms with Throwback Photos and Heart-Warming Messages.

Actor such as Arjun Bijlani shared two Mother's day posts, one dedicated to his mom and another to his wife who is doing a fine job of raising their child. Among other celebrities, we also saw actress Surbhi Jyoti post a throwback picture from her childhood as she shared a gorgeous post for the special day. It has indeed been amazing watching these celebs share heartfelt posts for their mothers. Check out how TV celebs wished their mothers on this special day. Mother’s Day 2020: Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Babu Share Adorable Posts to Celebrate This Special Day! (View Pics).

Surbhi Jyoti:

View this post on Instagram I love you mummy ♥️ #happymothersday A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on May 9, 2020 at 9:27pm PDT

Arjun Bijlani:

Jay Bhanushali:

Karan Tacker:

Krystle D'Souza

Anita Hassanandani:

We bet looking at these sweet posts of TV celebs wishing their mothers, you too are inspired to post a cute throwback picture or a simple 'I love you' to the greatest person in your life.