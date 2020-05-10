Mother’s Day 2020: Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Babu Share Adorable Posts to Celebrate This Special Day! (View Pics)

Celebrities across industries have been posting lovely messages and adorable pictures on social media platforms on the occasion of Mother’s Day. From the commoners to celebs to other eminent personalities from other fields, all are ensuring to make special this day special for the most special woman in their lives. South superstars such as Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Babu, Allu Sirish and many others have also shared some endearing posts to express their love for their mothers. Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Shower Love for Their Moms with Throwback Photos and Heart-Warming Messages on Mother’s Day 2020!
Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture posing with mother and wrote, “To the girl who always leads by example, making my heart swell with pride and bow with humility, simultaneously. Happy Mother’s Day @vinayagg2060 I love you so much.” Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has shared a post honouring not only his mother but also thanked his wife for being the amazing mother to their children. He wrote, “To the two guiding lights in my life... and to all the phenomenal mothers out there, Happy mother's day !! Shine on bright @namratashirodkar”. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by the south celebs on the occasion of Mother’s Day! Mahesh Babu Shares A Heartfelt Post For His ‘Amma’ On Her Birthday! (View Pic).
Mother lessons.. 🥰🥰🥰 when I think back ..the lessons my mother taught me .. she gave me my strength ,empowered me to face the real world .. she made me feel beautiful on a dark day ..taught me how to love .. showed me the importance of having a loving family ..gave me enough freedom to do the right things.. basically she showed me the way to be ME... today I send her gratitude with immense love and respect for always being there for me and my sister .. I try to be like you a little everyday n Give my kids the same love and strength and values u gave me .. I miss u terribly and love u endlessly . happy Mother’s Day maa .. Ur terribly terribly missed ❤️❤️❤️.
There are many other stars who have also shared lovely throwback photos and have written heart-warming messages for their moms. Here’s wishing all the moms a very Happy Mother’s Day!