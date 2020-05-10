Mother’s Day 2020: Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Babu Share Adorable Posts to Celebrate This Special Day! (View Pics)

South Celebs' Post On Mother' Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Celebrities across industries have been posting lovely messages and adorable pictures on social media platforms on the occasion of Mother’s Day. From the commoners to celebs to other eminent personalities from other fields, all are ensuring to make special this day special for the most special woman in their lives. South superstars such as Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Babu, Allu Sirish and many others have also shared some endearing posts to express their love for their mothers. Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Shower Love for Their Moms with Throwback Photos and Heart-Warming Messages on Mother’s Day 2020!

Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture posing with mother and wrote, “To the girl who always leads by example, making my heart swell with pride and bow with humility, simultaneously. Happy Mother’s Day @vinayagg2060 I love you so much.” Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has shared a post honouring not only his mother but also thanked his wife for being the amazing mother to their children. He wrote, “To the two guiding lights in my life... and to all the phenomenal mothers out there, Happy mother's day !! Shine on bright @namratashirodkar”. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by the south celebs on the occasion of Mother’s Day! Mahesh Babu Shares A Heartfelt Post For His ‘Amma’ On Her Birthday! (View Pic).

Mahesh Babu

Allu Arjun

Kajal Aggarwal

Allu Sirish

Namrata Shirodkar

There are many other stars who have also shared lovely throwback photos and have written heart-warming messages for their moms. Here’s wishing all the moms a very Happy Mother’s Day!