The festive of Onam celebrations has taken the internet by storm. The harvest festival prominently celebrated by Malayali people got represented in various ways on social media, food and fashion being most common. Bollywood and TV celebs too hopped in to show their sartorical choices for this special day in a bid to wish their fans. Amongst them is Mouni Roy. The TV actress recently showcased her style art through a traditional outfit. London Confidential Trailer: Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli's Zee5 Film Sends Them On a Trail to Discover Link Between Pandemic and China (Watch Video).

Her Onam special OOTD was all about colour white. She wore a white long Lucknowi Chikankari kurta with a matching dupatta. With a heavy eye make up and dangling oxidized jhumkas, she completed the festive look. Posing outdoors, she looked beautiful in a simple yet stylish wear. In the caption, she wrote, "May the colours and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Happy Onam." Check out the snaps below.

Mouni Roy

On the work front, she was seen in Zee 5 spy thriller titled as London Confidential also starring Purab Kohli and Kulraj Randhawa. To the delight of her fans, she will also be reportedly seen in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show Naagin 5. She was a part of the TV soap, being the original 'Naagin.' However, as Hina Khan and Surbh Chandna are now the lead stars, Mouni is roped in for the cameo appearance. Stay tuned for more updates.

