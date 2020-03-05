MTV Roadies Revolution: Contestants Reveal Some Heartfelt Stories During Pune Auditions

Roadies Revolution Pune Auditions (Photo Credits: Voot)

Courage is the magic that turns dreams into reality. With every episode, MTV Roadies Revolution is creating quite a stir with some impressive stories of the contestants. While the last episode saw some of the most interesting aspects, the fourth and upcoming week will witness contestants in the Pune auditions reveal some emotional anecdotes of their lives, that left the celebrity leaders Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinappa, Raftaar and host Rannvijay Singha speechless! MTV Roadies Revolution: Here's When and Where You Can Audition For The 17th Season Of The Show (Deets Inside)

One of the contestants, Akanksha narrated a heart-wrenching story about a disturbed childhood because of the strained relationships between her physically abusive father and her mother. Another contestant, Apurva confessed being the sole bread earner of the family and how due to her family’s difficult financial situations, she struggled through her way in life and chose to take up exotic dancing as a profession to earn money.

The celebrity leaders, along with the host Rannvijay were in awe of the spirit of these girls to rise in life, despite the odds and have the zeal to make the most of it! Well looks like the episode will be high on emotions and motivation. And we hope that they make it big in this journey on Roadies Revolution too! What Was Virat Kohli Doing At The MTV Roadies Revolution Auditions In Chandigarh? (Read Deets).

Amidst all this, the entertainment quotient of the show continues to be high as always. The viewers will also see the contestants grooving to some hit dance numbers to impress the celebrity leaders. The audition episodes are surely taking the audience on an emotional, insightful and a joyful ride. And this is just the beginning.