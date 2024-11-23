Popular social media personality and MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame actor Bhavin Bhanushali is gearing up for a new phase in his life. The 27-year-old influencer-actor took to social media to share an important life update: his Roka. On Saturday (November 23), Bhavin Bhanushali shared several loved-up pictures from his engagement ceremony. However, the name of his better half was not disclosed in the post. Going by the pictures, it appears that the ceremony was an intimate affair. For their special day, the couple-to-be twinned in pastel orange outfits. MTV Splitsvilla X2: Tik Tok Star Bhavin Bhanushali Creates Rifts In The House, Facts About The Social Media Star.

Bhavin Bhanushali Gets Engaged!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavin Bhanushali 🇮🇳 (@bhavin_333)

