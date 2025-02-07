Chum Darang, a finalist on Bigg Boss 18, may not have won the trophy, but her bond with actor Karan Veer Mehra was undeniably one of the season's most talked-about aspects. Recently, a video surfaced on Reddit showing Elvish Yadav making disparaging remarks about Chum on his podcast, commenting on her name. The video quickly sparked outrage, with many users calling for action against the YouTuber for his inappropriate comments. ‘Ek Partner Hai’: Elvish Yadav Subtly Confirms Being in Relationship on ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ Ahead of Valentine’s Day (Watch Video).

Elvish Yadav Makes Offensive Comments on Chum Darang's Name

In the Reddit clip, Elvish Yadav could be seen having a conversation with Rajat Dalal, a contestant he had supported during the show. During their exchange, Elvish's ill remarks about Chum Darang quickly drew attention and sparked controversy. "Karan Veer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai (Karan Veer must have had COVID or else how could he like someone like Chum? How come someone's taste be so bad? Chum, the name itself is so vulgar. She is named Chum and then she worked in a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi)," Elvish says. 'Paps Ke Muh Pe Toh Diaper Lagna Chahiye': Elvish Yadav Roasts Media in Viral Podcast Featuring 'Bigg Boss 18' Star Rajat Dalal (Watch Video).

Watch Elvish Yadav Make Derogatory Remarks About Chum Darang:

For the unversed, Chum Darang from Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, made a remarkable impact on Bigg Boss 18. Securing fifth place, she was the highest-ranked female contestant of the season and received praise from Salman Khan for her strong gameplay during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Chum Darang's Homecoming Video

Chum has not addressed Elvish’s comments yet. However, she recently returned to her hometown in Arunachal Pradesh and took to Instagram to share the joy of her long-awaited homecoming.

