Bigg Boss' new season is over and now another reality show has started to hit the headlines. Nach Baliye season 10 is expected to hit the small tube soon and celebrity couples are being scouted. There were reports that Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin Verma will shake a leg this season. But now the Anupamaa actress has rubbished the report completely. Speaking to TOI, she says, "All the talks around Ashwin and me doing Nach Baliye 10 are just rumours. I can never do Nach Baliye because my husband Ashwin will never come on screen. He is happy watching me act in Anupamaa. So, shaking a leg or dancing is out of the question." Nach Baliye 10: Bipasha Basu To Turn Judge For The Dancing Reality Show?

Rupal isn't the only one whose name is doing the rounds of the internet as probable celebrities for the new season of Nach Baliye. But it's clear that Rupali is not a part of the show.

Check out a lovely picture of the couple here...

Kamya Punjabi had earlier turned down the show while Rubina Dilak too dismissed reports that she was being approached. There are also rumours that the production of the show also changed hands from Salman Khan to Karan Johar. Too many rumours and no confirmation!

