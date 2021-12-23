'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' actor Nakuul Mehta has tested positive for Covid-19. He shared a series of pictures on his social media account to inform about his health status. He has posted photos of medicines, eating homemade meals, watching web series, listening to podcasts and music. Nakuul Mehta Recites a Powerful Poem That Reflects the Pitiful State of the Common Man in the Political and Media ‘Circus’ (Watch Video).

Along with pictures he wrote a caption and referred to all those things he is doing: "Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for..Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi's melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady's warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome.." Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta Start Shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; Is This Their First Look From the Show?

Check Out Nakuul Mehta's Instagram Post Below:

After his post, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor posted sharing his concern for him: "Ooooops! Symptoms r bad?". Actor Karan V. Grover also shared his best wishes for him and wrote: "Bounce back stronger sooner and sufiyer (just inventing a word there)." Karan Patel also wished him a get well soon message. ""Get well soon brother."

