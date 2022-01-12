Actress Perneet Chauhan says that youth should always stay motivated and get every opportunity to shine, on the occasion of National Youth Day. Youth are the builders of the country's future and should therefore be supported and celebrated. National Youth Day or Yuva Diwas is observed in India on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, on January 12. National Youth Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes To Swami Vivekananda on His Jayanti, Says 'He Has Motivated Many Youngsters To Work Towards Nation-Building'.

"I would urge the youth to stay true to themselves, use their own wisdom to move ahead. I do agree that in today's day and age of social media and online revolution, there is too much information. It is both good and bad. I think the youth need to understand that social media does not define us, we should use it only to express ourselves but don't get carried away. It's dangerous for mental health. Also, too much information often isn't helpful. Too much of anything is not good, it can cause confusion and is often misleading. So, stop, access and decide," she says. National Youth Day 2022 Images & Swami Vivekananda Jayanti HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, SMS and Quotes to Family and Friends.

The 'Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se' actress adds that youth is the hope of our future. They are the precious treasure that we need to value as that will shape the next generation. "We need to cultivate a solid value system in them to carry on. We need to respect their thoughts so they can confidently take on the world. Only youth fostered in the right direction of peace, culture and education can bring about a social change. I don't want to say anything about 'political views' that might be the biggest roadblock between our country's youth and country's growth. I just hope that the youth understand what is right or wrong and act accordingly," she adds.

