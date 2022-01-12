On the occasion of the National youth day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda. PM Modi in a tweet said, "I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation-building. Let us keep working together to fulfill the dreams he had for our nation."

Tweet By PM Narendra Modi:

