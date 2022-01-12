National Youth Day (Rashtriya Yuva Diwas) is observed on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti annually on January 12. In 1984, the Government of India declared Indian Hindu monk and philosopher Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary to be celebrated as National Youth Day. Here are a bunch of National Youth Day 2022 images, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti HD wallpapers, National Youth Day messages, quotes by Swami Vivekananda, Rashtriya Yuva Diwas wishes and greetings to celebrate the day. National Youth Day 2022: Know Date, History, Significance and Reason Why Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Is Observed As Rashtriya Yuva Diwas.

The Government of India quoted that 'the philosophies of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth Day.' As we observe this day, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send to one and all through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. National Youth Day 2022: Ten Interesting Facts And Life Lessons to Learn From Swami Vivekananda on his Birth Anniversary.

Swami Vivekananda Quotes

Swami Vivekananda Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Greatest Religion Is To Be True to Your Own Nature. Have Faith in Yourselves.”

Swami Vivekananda Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Strength Is Life, Weakness Is Death. Expansion Is Life, Contraction Is Death. Love Is Life, Hatred Is Death.”

Swami Vivekananda Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Talk to Yourself Once in a Day, Otherwise You May Miss Meeting an Intelligent Person in This World.”

According to the Indian Almanac(Vishuddha Sidhanth Almanac), Swami Vivekananda's birthday falls on Pausha Krishna Saptami Tithi, which falls on different dates of the English calendar, generally in January. On this day, the schools and colleges witness processions, speeches, seminars, youth conventions, essay writing competitions etc. and celebrate Swami Vivekananda's birthday as the National Youth Day. People send across messages to each other's wishing one and all Happy National Youth Day. Here are some WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to your near and dear ones, especially the youth, to make them feel special on this day.

National Youth Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If You Are Young Then You Have Everything in Your Favour, So Make the Best Use of the Time. Best Wishes on National Youth Day!

National Youth Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Heroes of Tomorrow, to the Energies That Will Define the Future. Wishing a Very Warm and Happy National Youth Day to You.

National Youth Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Resource That a Nation Can Have To Grow Is YOUTH. Cheers to the Young Energies and Young Minds on National Youth Day!

National Youth Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Future of a Nation Depends Upon the Youth of the Country. Best Wishes on National Youth Day to the Young Brains and Minds of Our Nation.

National Youth Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Your Energy, Your Thought and Your Karma That Will Define the Tomorrow. May You Shine Bright. Happy National Youth Day!

National Youth Day 2022 Wishes: Celebrate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti by Sending HD Images & Quotes!

Swami Vivekananda believed that with iron muscles and steel nerves, every child could bring about a social change. The youth have their liberal thinking and opinion, which can bring betterment to the society. Youth is the most significant asset of the country, and to celebrate a day for them, here are beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to all the young people around you. Wishing everyone a Happy National Youth Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2022 06:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).