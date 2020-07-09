2020 hasn't been a kind year with many of our favorite celebrities and artist leaving us. In a recent tragic incident, Glee star Naya Rivera went missing from a lake in Southern California. The incident happened when the 33-year-old actress, who played Santana Lopez on the Fox series, went for a boating trip on Lake Piru in California with her four-year-old son Josey. He told authorities that she went into the water and never came back up. As per reports, the Ventura County Sheriff released a statement that the search and rescue operation has been called off for the night and will resume first thing on Thursday morning. Glee Star Naya Rivera Reportedly Missing After Taking a Boat Ride to Lake Piru, California.

This devastating news has come as a huge shock to netizens as well as Rivera's co-stars from the popular show. The show's cast members such as Harry Shum Jr., Heather Morris, Iqbal Theba, and Max Adler took to social media to send out their prayers as the news of Rivera going missing broke out. Naya has been one of the beloved actress' on the show and fans enjoyed her exceptional singing skills on the musical-comedy show. Rivera's co-star Iqbal Theba taking to Twitter wrote, "Oh God... mercy... please" as he reacted to the news of the actress' boating accident. Here are social media posts of other Glee stars who expressed their shock to the tragic news. Emmy Award-Winning Actor Darren Criss Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Mia Swier!

Harry Shum Jr:

Praying. — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 9, 2020

Iqbal Theba:

Oh God... mercy... please... Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee' missing and may have drowned after going boating on Lake Piru | https://t.co/QBOBaBJwPi https://t.co/NlBldzyQVv — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 9, 2020

Vanessa Lengies:

I love her. I love you. Holding you tight. 🙏 — Vanessa Lengies (@littlelengies) July 9, 2020

Damian Mc Ginty:

Sick to my stomach. Please pray. 🙏 https://t.co/DagBfjP3Qj — Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) July 9, 2020

Justin Baldoni, Tika Sumpter, Pose creator Steven Canals, Yvette Nicole Brown were also among other celebrities who took to social media to send their prayer hoping for Rivera to be found safely.

