Be it the film or small screen industry, many lovely couples have shared good news this year. From weddings to pregnancy, there are many such heartwarming news this year from the entertainment industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jankee Parekh, Anita Hassanandani and many other actresses shared that they are pregnant and are expecting their first child. And now, singer Neha Kakkar has also shared a good news this morning! The newly married singer posted a picture on Instagram to announce her pregnancy news in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump. Neha Kakkar Shares A Pic With Rohanpreet Singh Flaunting Baby Bump! Is The Newly Married Singer Pregnant?

The newly married couple, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, were beaming with joy in this photo. While sharing the pic, Neha captioned it as, ‘#KhyaalRakhyaKar’, to which her hubby dearest commented saying, ‘Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu’. The couple’s industry friends such Jay Bhanushali, Harshdeep Kaur and many others have showered the parents-to-be with congratulatory messages. Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar wrote, ‘Main mama ban jaaunga’. Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy Expecting First Child! Actress Says, ‘We Wanted To Settle With A Baby This Year And It Happened Perfectly’.

Parents-To-Be Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Jay Bhanushali wrote ‘Congratulations neha and rohan’, Rochak Kohli wrote ‘Mubaarakaann’, Harshdeep Kaur commented saying ‘Congratulations God bless you guys!’, Karishma Tanna said ‘Congratulations Neha’, and many other celebs and fans have showered the couple with congratulatory messages. This is indeed one of the most surprising and sweetest news of the day and we bet fans of Neha and Rohanpreet must not be able to contain their excitement. Heartiest congratulations to the soon-to-be mom and dad, Neha and Rohanpreet!

