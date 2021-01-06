Nehha Pendse is the new Anita Bhabhi on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! After Saumya Tandon quitting the show, who will step into her shoes was the question of the hour? And finally, the cat is out of the bag, as the makers have zeroed Nehha as the new face on the popular sitcom. However, this will not be her first show, as she is well known for her role as Sanjana Hiteshi in Life OK's May I Come In Madam? Nehha also has worked in Hindi as well as regional cinema and is not new to the showbiz. Nehha Pendse to Replace Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Says ‘Looking Forward to Start the Shoot Soon’.

Not just TV and films, Nehha was also seen as a contestant on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12. All that being said, as Pendse is all set to be the Anita Bhabhi on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, we want you to know her closer by checking out some of her gorgeous pictures on Instagram. Nehha's love for ethnic wear is quite visible via her social media feed. So, without further ado, let's get started. Nehha Pendse Sets the Record Straight, Denies Replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

Saumya Tandon played Anita on the sitcom for over five years and it was in August 2020, when she said goodbye to BGPH. Earlier, Nehha's name as Anita Bhabhi had popped online, but she had dismissed the rumours saying she has not been approached for the show.

After grabbing the role, in an exclusive chat with DNA, Nehha revealed what it feels like to play the iconic character on the small screen. "With great opportunity also comes great responsibility and I have two ways so to say. One, it's an iconic show and second, Saumya was an iconic actor to give the character the kind of height that it has achieved. So, it's double the pressure but I think I am kind of ready to take care of this pressure and deliver what is expected out of me. Later, only time will tell whether I have truly delivered or not," she said. All the best!

