Heart of Stone made a big splash at Netflix's Tudum as the highly anticipated film debuted its first trailer at the event. Starring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, a hardened veteran of the spy game, it sees her hot on the trail of Alia Bhatt's Keye Dhawan who after stealing a device capable of causing mass chaos plans to unveil a secret. The film directed by Tom Harper also stars Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer, Sophie Okonedo and more, and releases on Netflix on August 11, 2023. Heart of Stone: New Stills From Alia Bhatt- Gal Gadot Film Unveiled Including BTS Photo of Brahmastra Actress! (View Pics).

Watch the Trailer for Heart of Stone:

