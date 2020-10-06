Niti Taylor has shared a sweet surprise to all her fans! The actress took to social media to announce that she has tied the knot with Parikshit Bawa in an intimate affair. She has shared a glimpse from her wedding day and that has indeed turned out to be the sweetest surprise! Niti and Parikshit got married on August 13, 2020. Niti also shared that she delayed in making the announcement because she expected the ongoing crisis would die down and they could celebrate in a big way. Niti Taylor: ‘Parikshit and I Were Very Good Friends Back In School’.

The video shared by Niti Taylor gives a glimpse of her beautiful wedding day. It highlights the couple’s haldi and mehendi ceremony and much more. It also shows Niti’s special moments with her family and that is truly emotional. Niti and Parikshit looked stunning in their wedding ensembles and one just take their eyes off from the newly wedded duo.

While sharing the video Niti Taylor captioned it as, “My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding I can finally say out loud “Hello Husband” Making my own happiness in 2020!!” Niti Taylor and Beau Parikshit Bawa's ENGAGEMENT Pictures Are Out!

Niti Taylor And Parikshit Bawa Wedding Teaser

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa’s wedding ceremony took place at a gurudwara in Gurgaon, reports BT. The report also cites that the couple’s extended families and friends participated in the wedding virtually. The couple was ideally supposed to get married in October, but knowing that the situation wouldn’t improve any sooner, the decision was taken on August 6 that the wedding will take place on August 13.

