Jimmy Shergill’s Collar Bomb is one interesting release lined up to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this week. We bring you the list of exciting OTT releases coming on streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and more.Akshaye Khanna’s State of Siege Temple Attack based on the Akshardham temple terror strike of September 24, 2002, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat is another big release of the week to watch out for. Nehha Pendse, Siddharth Menon’s Marathi Movie ‘June’ Released on Marathi OTT Platform Gets Global Recognition.

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow is not opting for theatrical release in India so it will be eyeing for a theatrical release here but in some parts of the world including the USA it's releasing in theatres and Disney+ platform on the same day. Let's not waste any more time and quickly take a look at the films and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week. Irrfan Khan’s Unreleased Film ‘Dubai Return’ To Premiere on Bandra Film Festival’s YouTube Channel on July 3 – Watch Trailer Video.

Mr And Ms Rowdy (film on Jio cinema, July 4)

Cast: Aparna Balamurali, Paava Kadhaigal, Kalidas Jayaram

Direction: Jeethu Joseph

The Malayalam comedy film revolves around a group of friends who become part-time goons. The film tracks how their lives change with the circumstances.

RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS (series on Netflix, July 4)

Cast: Leon S. Kennedy, Stephanie Panisello, Ray Chase

Direction: Eiichiro Hasumi

The iconic animated series will add to the globally popular franchise. Set between the events of "Resident Evil 4" and "Resident Evil 5", the series takes place in 2006 after a hacking incident is uncovered at the White House.

MAI (series on Netflix, July 4)

Cast: Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, Prashant Narayanan

Direction: Atul Mongia and Anshai Lal

The story of the series depicts how a middle-aged woman unwittingly gets involved with the underworld after accidentally killing a mafia leader.

SARA (series on Amazon Prime, July 5)

Cast: Anna Ben, Siddique, Sunny Wayne

Direction: Jude Anthany Joseph

The Malayalam comedy narrates the journey of Sara, an associate director, as she struggles with societal norms while trying to make her career as a film director. Pondering upon the age-old dilemma of which decisions are right and wrong, will Sara find success in her endeavours?

COLLAR BOMB (film on Hotstar, July 9)

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Asha Negi, Naman Jain

Director: Dnyanesh Zoting

A cop's life is thrown into chaos as he is forced to commit a series of crimes before a suicide bomber blows up a school. As he races against time, he's confronted by an evil that is hell-bent on striking raw, primal terror.

ATYPICAL Season 4, (series on Netflix July 9)

Cast: Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport

Creator: Robia Rashid

Season four marks the end of acclaimed comedy-drama. This final instalment will be all about new beginnings for lead character Sam Gardner, a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum, as he searches for love and independence.

STATE OF SIEGE: TEMPLE ATTACK (film on Zee 5, July 9)

Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode, Manjari Faddnis, Akshay Oberoi

Direction: Ken Ghosh

The film is based on the 2002 terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. Akshaye Khanna, who is making his digital debut with the film, plays the NSG officer charged with eliminating the terrorists and securing the area.

DUJONE (series on Hoichoi, July 9)

Cast: Soham Chakraborty, Srabanti Chatterjee

Direction: Promita Bhattacharya

This Bengali web series revolves around a conflict in relationships. Things go out of control in the romantic life of a couple. Their relationships face a lot of challenges. Will they be able to live happily ever after?

BLACK WIDOW (film on Disney Hotstar, July 9)

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour

Direction: Cate Shortland

Scarlett Johansson's much-awaited solo superhero outing as the Marvel character Black Widow will follow the events of "Captain America: Civil War" (2016). Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) finds herself on the run and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and her broken relationships from long before she became an Avenger.

LEVERAGE REDEMPTION (series on IMDb TV, July 9)

Cast: Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf

Created by: Chris Downey and John Rogers

This American action crime drama is the revival of "Leverage". The Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter and the Thief are back. It's time to delve back into the world of Leverage, bringing plenty of feels from the original series. This is a revival, as the original cast is back in the roles they once played. Reformed criminals put their unique skills to good use, and help ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.

