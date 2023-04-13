Shahid Kapoor dropped the official trailer of his upcoming movie Bloody Daddy and he is literally India's answer to John Wick. Ali Abbas Zafar brings crazy action film to the table as Shahid looks charming as he goes on a rampage dressed in a black tux, leaving a trail of dead bodies. Bloody Daddy also stars Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal. The film is all set to premiere on Jio Cinemas on June 9. Bloody Daddy Release Date: Shahid Kapoor’s Upcoming Actioner Heads to OTT; Film to Release on June 9!

Bloody Daddy Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

