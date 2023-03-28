March is coming to end and this week some exciting OTT releases are arriving for you and as always we bring you a detailed list of the series and movies arriving on the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony LIV and more. The first release to catch up is Sunil Grover's comedy series United Kacche which is based on the issue of illegal immigrants and their challenges. United Kacche also stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay and Manu Rishi Chaddha, the show will stream on ZEE5 on March 31. Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares BTS Video of Raj and Dk While Working on Sets of the Prime Video Series (View Pic).

The next big release is the upcoming whodunit thriller Gaslight starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in major roles. The trailer gives spooky thriller vibes and has a suspense thriller tone to it. Gaslight is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31. Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada is also arriving on Netflix on April 1st. Below is the detailed list of the OTT releases of the week on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstsar, ZEE5 etc. Take a look at the OTT releases of the week below. Jubilee Trailer: Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ram Kapoor’s Series to Stream on Amazon Prime from April 7 (Watch Video).

Series Arriving on OTT Platform This Week

Netflix

1. Emergency - NYC: 29th March 2023

2. Copycat Killer: 31st March 2023 | Mandarin

3. War Sailor: 2nd April 2023

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. S2: 31st March 2023

ZEE5

1. United Kacche: 31st March 2023

Movies Arriving on OTT Platform This Week

Netflix

1. Unseen: 29th March 2023

2. Finding You: 1st April 2023

3. Jarhead 3 - The Siege: 1st April 2023

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Gaslight: 31st March 2023

Apple TV+

1. Tetris: 1st April 2023

Theatrical Releases Arriving on OTT

Netflix

1. Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat: 31st March 2023

2. Shehzada: 1st April 2023

ZEE5

1. Agilan: 31st March 2023 | Tamil

2. Ayodhi: 31st March 2023 | Tamil

