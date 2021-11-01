We are in the auspicious week of Diwali, which also marks the first week of November 2021, and there are several exciting movies and series releasing on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Jai Bhim, which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 2. Helmed by T.J. Gnanavel, the film is based on a real life incident of 1993, where a lawyer fights for the land rights of tribal people. The Tamil courtroom drama stars Suriya in the lead roles, with Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Lijomol Jose, Rao Ramesh and K. Manikandan in supporting roles. Jai Bhim Song Thala Kodhum: Lyrical Video Featuring Suriya Is a Soothing Treat for Fans! (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Meenakshi Sundareshwar, which will drop on Netflix on November 5. Directed by Vivek Soni, the romantic-comedy film features Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in lead roles. The story of the flick is about two newlyweds who are forced to live separately due to a unique job prospect, so the couple face the struggles and setbacks that emerge from their long distance marriage. Another interesting release of the week would be Finch, which is all set to stream on Apple TV+ from November 5. The sci-fi film stars Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Laura Harrier, and Skeet Ulrich. Meenakshi Sundareshwar Song Tittar Bittar: Lyrical Video From Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani’s Film Will Instantly Make You Groove to the Beats!

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Narcos Mexico S3: November 5, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar: November 3, 2021

Sony LIV

1. Tryst with Destiny: November 5, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Meenakshi Sundareshwar: November 5, 2021 | Tamil & Hindi

2. Love Hard: November 5, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. Jai Bhim: November 2, 2021 | Tamil & Telugu

Disney+ Hotstar

1. MGR Magan: November 4, 2021 | Tamil

Apple TV+

1. Finch: November 5, 2021

