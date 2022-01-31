We are here to take a look at every OTT release of the week and there are three exciting releases lined up already. The first is Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Loop Lapeta which is coming to Netflix on February 4. The next one is an intriguing whodunnit thriller show The Great Indian Murder starring Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992, Richa Chadha and Ashutosh Rana in a major role. The series is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on February 4 as well. Jim Sarbh's Rocket Boys is a Sony LIV show that is bringing the story of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai on screen. The series premieres on Feb 4. Don To Release In Theatres On March 25! Sivakarthikeyan Makes The Announcement With A Special Video.

Other Netflix shows releasing this week is Maite Perroni, Erik Hayser and Alejandro Speitzer's Dark Desire Season 2 which premieres on the streaming platform on Feb 2. Yasmina El-Abd's Finding Ola and Murderville starring Will Arnet are the other two Netflix shows releasing this week. Danish Sait's Kannada language comedy movie One Cut Two Cut is also premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Feb 3. Below is the list of every upcoming movie and series releasing this week on OTT platforms. Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s Film Trailer To Release on February 9 – Reports.

OTT Releases of the Week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Dark Desire S2: February 2, 2022

2. Finding Ola: February 2, 2022

3. Murderville: February 3, 2022

SonyLIV

1. Rocket Boys: February 4, 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Great Indian Murder: February 4, 2022

AppleTV+

1. Suspicion: February 4, 2022

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Loop Lapeta: February 4, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. One Cut Two Cut: February 3, 2022 | Kannada

