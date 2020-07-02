Like many others, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" actor Parth Samthaan has also faced moments of depression and sadness during the coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Parth wrote: "Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that's what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over. We are ready to face this world again." Erica Fernandes Is TAKEN, Actress Reveals She Has Been In A Relationship For 3 Years And Its Neither Shaheer Sheikh or Parth Samthaan (Watch Video)

Reacting to the post, actress Hina Khan asked Parth to just focus on good things. "You are a rockstar. Just focus on good things and work," Hina commented. Actor Arjun Bijlani suggested Parth to listen to the song "I'm losing it". "Listen 'I'm losing it', and you will be rocking. You know what I mean," Arjun quipped. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan Fans Rejoice After Anurag Basu Returns to Shoot (View Pics)

Check Out Parth Samthaan's Instagram Post

A few days ago, Parth made headlines when producer Vikas Gupta called him out saying the actor was mentally harassing him.

