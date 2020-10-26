Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave is all set to start his production house. "Being a creative person I feel that when you get down to making something, your expectation as well as your creative vision expands. From the beginning, be it films or TV, I wanted to get into production," he said. The TV star wants to make something with a message, and show his creativity. After Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors, Test Positive For COVID-19, Production House Director’s Kut Releases Statement

"Apart from acting, when you have your own production house, you can write, direct and be associated with the other creative aspects of entertainment. So, keeping those aspects and dreams, vision in mind, I thought of starting my own production house," he said. TV Actor Vikas Sethi to Launch His Production Venture with a 5 Episode Web-Series

Aniruddh already has some interesting projects lined up. "We already have some outstanding concepts which we have pitched to OTT platforms. We have a good team of creative writers as well. We have some concepts which will be shot in India and abroad. The concept is Lucknow se leke London tak aur Bambai se leke Birmingham tak (from Lucknow to London, Bombay to Birmingham). These are stories of NRIs," he said.

