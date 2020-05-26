Preksha Mehta Suicide: Karan Kundrra Pays Condolence, Says 'We Need to Care About People Around Us'

Karan Kundrra, Preksha Mehta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

TV actress Preksha Mehta died by suicide, as per reports. She had acted in shows like Crime Patrol, Meri Durga and Laal Ishq. She was 25. Popular TV actor Karan Kundrra (Kitani Mohabbat Hai, 1921) has posted condolence for the departed soul on his Twitter handle. It is not clear if Karan knew Preksha in a personal capacity or is just sad over the demise of a fellow person from the industry. Karan talked about how her Instagram profile did not reflect her state of mind. The actor urged everyone to take care of the people around us.

Karan wrote, "‘Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health.."

Karan further added, "A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they’re fine! RIP little one, we shall pray for you! This too shall pass!"

Check Out Karan's Tweets Here:

As per media reports, Preksha hanged herself to a ceiling fan and ended her life on Monday night at her resident in Bajrang Nagar. The reports further elaborate that she was found hanging by one of her family members at 6.30 am in the morning and immediately was rushed to the hospital but sadly could not survive. Mehta has shifted to her hometown just before the lockdown.

Recently, TV actor Manmeet Grewal died by suicide. Hamari Bahu Silk actress Chahat Pandey attempted suicide after the show makers didn’t pay the cast their dues.