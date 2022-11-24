Music composer Amit Trivedi has opened up about the recently-released music album for the film Qala. Trivedi, who has composed music for movies such as Aamir, Dev D, Wake Up Sid and Aiyyaa, among others, said he enjoyed doing music for Qala. Anurag Kashyap is All Praise for Amit Trivedi; Check out What He Has to Say.

"It was absolute fun to create music for Qala. It was amazing to create music for a film that is all about a bygone era. All the songs in the film are unique and special in their own way," he said.

Trivedi, who hopes to get positive response for his music, added: "I am elated to have received wonderful response for the songs that we have released in the past, and I am certain that my fans will shower similar much love on this album."

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who is making his acting debut with the film, said: "Music has always been my lighthouse during storms and to start my journey in a film that is so rich in the quality of its music gives me immense childlike joy."

The music album consists of six songs composed by Trivedi with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir, Varun Grover, the poet-saint Kabir, and Anvitaa Dutt.

Praising Trivedi for his compositions, Babil said: "Watching Amit Trivedi bring to life the words of an ensemble of lyricists such as this, and to be aware that I have gotten the opportunity to be a part of this world, inspires the responsibility of art within me. Simply put, the music of this film and the process of its creation is truly breathtaking." Actress Tripti is known for her work in films such as Poster Boys and Bulbbul. In Qala, she plays a singer who is under pressure to perform well because of her mother.

Set in 1930s and 40s, the movie is all about her life and the kind of pressure she has to deal everyday. She said: "Each song is even more dear to me because the film is about music and I play a singer. I hope everyone connects with this soulful soundtrack of the 1940s the way I do." Qala is going to stream on Netflix from December 1, 2022.

