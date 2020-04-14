Quibi Drops Series on Snapchat Founder Evan Spiegel, A Week after the Launch of the Streaming Service

Snapchat Founder Evan Spiegel (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Streaming service Quibi is not moving forward with a series based on success of Snapchat and its founder Evan Spiegel. The platform had announced the project at the SXSW film festival last year. According to Variety, the series to be based on 2018 Black List script “Frat Boy Genius” by Elissa Karasik. 911 and It’s Spin-off Series Lone Star Renewed By Fox.

Quibi is co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman. The news of the series being dropped comes a week after the launch of the mobile-only streaming app in the US. Netflix’s Lost In Space Renewed for the Third and Final Season.

The launch line-up included shows such as “Judge Judy”, “Chrissy's Court” starring Chrissy Teigen; drama “Survive” featuring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins and Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz-starrer thriller “Most Dangerous Game” among others.