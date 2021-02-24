Rakhi Sawant was the 'jaan' of Bigg Boss 14 and there can never be a contestant like her in the history of the reality show. She entered the house as a challenger but won the hearts of fans for being a badass entertainer. Having said that, when inside BB, she had mentioned that her mother Jaya is going through health issues and needs medical treatment asap. Reportedly, her mom was suffering from a tumour in her gallbladder. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant Quits The Race With Rs 14 Lakh, Aly Goni Eliminated.

Now, after being out of Bigg Boss 14, the OG item girl shared a few pics of her mother Jaya who is going through treatment for her cancer. The photos shared by Sawant are heartwrenching. Along with it, the 'Pardesiya' girl also urged her fans to pray for her maa. Earlier, when she was on BB 14, she had told her mother to be strong until she comes out of the house via a video call. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant Finally Meets Riteish, But It's Not What You Think (Watch Video).

Check Out The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Meanwhile, after her exit from the show, Rakhi spoke to ETimes TV and had revealed why she walked out with the money bag, she said, "My mother is expected to undergo surgery, I desperately need money, my bank balance has come to zero. I needed money for my mother's treatment, chemotherapy. Nothing is bigger than my mother or not even the trophy. For me, the audience's love and Salman Khan's gift of the bracelet to me is like a trophy."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).