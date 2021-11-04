Ralph Macchio celebrates his 60th birthday on November 4. He is best known for his portrayal as Daniel LaRusso in three Karate Kid films and Cobra Kai. Cobra Kai revives the Karate Kid franchise, with some fresh twists and turns. Macchio plays the role of a middle-aged man, who is a dad and car dealership owner, who's trying his best to be a Miyagi-style master to a new generation of would be crane-kickers. Cobra Kai is a super interesting series for Karate lovers as it will give you a fantastic experience of the world of kicking and action. All the seasons of martial arts TV series Cobra Kai are available to watch on Netflix. Netflix Renews Cobra Kai for Season Four Ahead of Season 3 Premiere.

The synopsis of the show reads, "Set 34 years later, Cobra Kai re-examines the 'Miyagi-Verse' narrative from Johnny's point of view, his decision to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo, and the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel." Apart from Cobra Kai, some of Macchio's other noteworthy roles are Johnny Cade in The Outsiders, Bill Gambini in My Cousin Vinny, Eugene Martone in Crossroads, Jeremy Andretti in Eight Is Enough, Archie Rodriguez in Ugly Betty and his recurring role as Officer Haddix in The Deuce. Cobra Kai Season 4 All Valley Karate Tournament Teaser: Battle For The Soul Of The Valley Intensifies In This Netflix Original (Watch Video).

On the occasion of Ralph Macchio's 60th birthday, let's have a look on some fabulous moments of his as Daniel LaRusso from Cobra Kai :

Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Every Scene From Cobra Kai Season 1

Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Every Scene From Cobra Kai Season 2

Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Every Scene From Cobra Kai Season 3

Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) And His Mom's Emotional Scene From Cobra Kai Season 2

Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka's) Bonding

Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Every Fight Scene in Cobra Kai Season 2 and 3

Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Some Of The Best Moments

Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Kick Scene

So, these were some of our favourite moments by Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso from Cobra Kai. We wish this immensely lovable actor, producer and director Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).