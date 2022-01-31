Actress Aakanksha Singh will be seen portraying the character of Hena Shahab, the wife of convicted gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin in the upcoming web series 'Rangbaaz'. According to a source close to the development, the actress is currently shooting in Lucknow for the same and the role is something very different from anything that Aakanksha has ever had before. Escaype Live: Aakanksha Singh Opens Up About Her Role as a Cop in the Upcoming Tech-Thriller Web Series.

"The story and her character is inspired by Hena Shahab, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to nail her part," the source informs. "She is doing extensive research at her end by reading everything there is about Hena and is also watching her interviews and seeing videos available on her. Aakanksha Singh Heaps Praise on Telugu Superstar Nani.

Aakanksha still has a few days of shoot left in Lucknow but she is really thrilled about this revolutionary part," the source further added. Aakansha will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Runway 34', which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

