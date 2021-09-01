Raqesh Bapat celebrates his birthday today. The actor is presently a contestant inside the Bigg Boss house. The latter is getting aired on Voot and is hosted by Karan Johar. Salman Khan will join when the show shifts to Television. Bapat and Shamita Shetty's chemistry has become the talk of the town now. Their cozy pictures are all over the internet. Well, Bapat has always been a looker. Some of his pictures on his Instagram page can make anybody go gaga over him. So on his birthday today, we decided to compile five of our favourite Bapat clicks which you will find quite interesting! Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma Is All Set To Enter Karan Johar’s Reality Show as a Wild Card Contestant

When you are idling yet look a million bucks

When you think you are handsome and you are handsome

The hot painter! He is damn good at this, just FYI!

When you keep it casual chic

Some smiles can be dangerous, sample this!

While Raqesh Bapat continues to woo Shamita inside the house, his fans can make do with these lovely pictures of his.

