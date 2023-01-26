The country is celebrating its 74th Republic Day and every year, people on this day witness the tradition and culture of the country in the different tableaux of the states and also the spectacular view of airshows by the Indian army, Navy, and the Air Force at Kartavaya Path. Republic Day 2023: From Lagaan To Rang De Basanti, 5 Bollywood Movies That Will Inspire The Patriot In You And Where You Can Watch Them.

On this special occasion, TV actors talked about its relevance and recalled their childhood memories related to the celebration of Republic Day. Richa Rathore, who essays the role of Ghazal in Rabb Se Hai Dua, shared: "Republic Day has always been special for me and it brings back a lot of memories. I have always been fond of flag hoistings and even now, I visit my society's celebration on Republic Day when I am at home. There are various memories of my school's Republic Day celebrations, be it participating in a dance or skit." "Also, after the function, my friends and I would be so excited about getting sweets from the teacher. I wish all of us to continue to celebrate this historic day with utmost pride and zeal," she added. Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actress Shubhavi Choksey also shared how she loves to celebrate this day and spoke about her favourite patriotic song: "I've always been a part of the flag hoisting ceremony in my neighbourhood, and my favourite patriotic song is 'Ae mere vatan ke logo, zara aakh me bhar lo pani'. Republic Day reminds us of our freedom struggle and how the great freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to safeguard this country." From Mouni Roy to Hina Khan, 7 Indian TV Actresses Who Have Proved To Be the Raving Beauties of Instagram (View Pics).

TV actress Aditi Dev Sharma reminisced about celebrating the festival during her school days. She shared: "I have many sweet memories related to this day. When I was young I would look forward to watching the colourful parades and singing patriotic songs, it used to fill my heart with so much pride. And I would go on a patriotic film-watching spree with my family. We would watch Border, Soldier, Lakshya, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and many more. I really miss school time on Republic day as we used to do a parade wearing our house uniform, and perform folk dances of different states under the theme of Unity in Diversity and those laddoos still make my mouth water. Republic Day brings those cherished childhood memories for me." Republic Day 2023: From Rang De Basanti To Baby, 5 Iconic Dialogues That Bollywood Gave Us Which Will Surely Evoke Patriotism Among All.

Actress Rashami Desai recalled celebrating Republic Day in school: "I can never forget our school days' Republic Day celebration. We, friends, would wear Indian traditional dresses and participate in our building's flag-hoisting ceremony. I would also perform at certain times on this day. This year I will be around in my locality attending the celebration and then followed by a special treat." Rohitashv Gour, who essays Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, said: "Republic Day commemorates the process of establishing the Indian Constitution. I salute all our warriors and frontline workers for their indomitable spirit, grit, and support, keeping us safe and secure. Jai Hind!"

