Ridhi Dogra's Special Post For Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat Is What True Friendship Is All About

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ridhi Dogra and Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat are what we can call legit friendship goals. Despite splitting up after being married for seven years, they did so without any bitterness or disgrace. In fact, they had even released a joint statement where they acknowledged that they realised they were better off as friends. And it wasn't something that they said to keep up a united front in front of the media. Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat on Their Divorce: ‘We Realised That We Are Better Off As Friends Than Partners; There Is No Bad Blood Between Us!’.

And now, Ridhi posted an adorable note for her ex-husband and best friend Raqesh, marking their friendship day. In the note, the actress, who was last seen in Asur, on Voot, penned down how both she and Raqesh are 'amazing' people and how graceful and compassionate, integrity and respect they have always shown one another. Post Announcing Split With Raqesh Bapat, Ridhi Dogra Shares a Heartwarming Note on True Love.

She wrote, "Noone talks about all the good things that also make up this world.

And I am talking about us and just how amazing we are @raqeshbapat I am proud of the grace and compassion we both have shown. I am proud of the joy and faith, for life , we still hold. I am proud of the integrity and respect we carry! So Cheers to #RRHappyfriendshipsday for life Raq!" Indeed, Cheers to their friendship.