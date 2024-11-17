The Sabarmati Reports, released on November 15, have received their fair share of critical reviews, sparking widespread discussions. Amidst the mixed reactions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped forward to voice his support for the latest Bollywood film. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie focuses on the tragic Sabarmati Express incident that took place on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. Truth Coming Out: PM Narendra Modi Praises ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film on Godhra Train Burning.

Reacting to a post that recommended The Sabarmati Report as a must-watch, the Prime Minister said in a post on X, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!". In response, The Sabarmati Report producer Ekta Kapoor shared her gratitude to the Prime Minister and emphasised the PM's post was a significant boost for the whole team. Resharing the Prime Minister's post, Ekta wrote in Hindi on X: "Respected Prime Minister, thank you very much for your positive words on #TheSabarmatiReport. They have boosted our morale. Your appreciation of #TheSabarmatiReport proves that we are heading in the right direction. Thank you for this love and support (sic)." ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Vikrant Massey-Starrer Set To Hit INR 5 Crore Mark in India!.

Ekta Kapoor Thanks PM Narendra Modi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Narendra Modi's Post

Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out! https://t.co/8XXo5hQe2y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2024

About ‘The Sabarmati Reports’

The Sabarmati Report is a 2024 Indian political drama film, written by Avinash and Arjun, and directed by Dheeraj Sarna. The film is centred around the tragic Godhra train burning incident that occurred on February 27, 2002, involving the Sabarmati Express. Featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Riddhi Dogra, and Barkha Singh in prominent roles, the movie delves into the complexities and aftermath of the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).